Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 2,938 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.50. The stock had a trading volume of 515,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

