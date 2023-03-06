Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 22,088 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

VLO traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.18. 1,355,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

