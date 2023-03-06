Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 65,472 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Edison International comprises approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 508,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

