Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $85.36. 365,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

