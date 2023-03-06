Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.66. 728,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

