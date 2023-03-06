Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.33.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $359.33. 944,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,765. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average of $312.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

