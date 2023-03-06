Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.16. 1,552,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

