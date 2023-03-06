Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 754.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

