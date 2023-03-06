Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.49. 1,578,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,626. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

