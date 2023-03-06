Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,428 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 112.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. 268,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

