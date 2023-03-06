Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

