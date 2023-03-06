Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

