Pelham Capital Ltd. Sells 25,758 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. RH comprises about 24.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $106,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,646,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

RH stock traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

