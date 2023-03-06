Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 290 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.46. The company had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.