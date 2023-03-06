Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 33,605 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 44,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,778. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.