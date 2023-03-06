Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $155.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.23 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

