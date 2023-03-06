Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,998. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

