Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $410,000 Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.16% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,800 over the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 105,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.