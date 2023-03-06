Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $99.22. 413,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

