PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 4.8% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 68.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Several analysts have commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.