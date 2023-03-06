PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.33. The company had a trading volume of 273,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.57 and a 200-day moving average of $496.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.23 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

