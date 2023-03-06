PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $8.14 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 747,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000. D-Wave Quantum comprises approximately 2.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 2.1 %
D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 532,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,008. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
