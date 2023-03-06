PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $8.14 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 747,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000. D-Wave Quantum comprises approximately 2.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 2.1 %

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 532,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,008. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.