PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $114,684,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 481,898 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $34,959,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $26,760,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 307,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

