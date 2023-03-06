PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 365,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Biohaven

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.