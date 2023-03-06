PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 365,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
