Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $79,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 1,377,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

