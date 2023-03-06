Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,307. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

