Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $35.13. 1,165,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,729. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

