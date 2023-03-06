Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $397,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

WBD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 4,030,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,971,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

