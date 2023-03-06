Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

