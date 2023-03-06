Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $14,604,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 355,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

