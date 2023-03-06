Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 5,655 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.47% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $115.22. 27,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

