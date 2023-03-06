Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $408.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $305.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.25.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.