Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IVV stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $408.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $305.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.25.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
