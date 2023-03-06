Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $142.00. 625,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

