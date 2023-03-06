Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 514,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,559. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

