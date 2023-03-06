Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,304,127. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.48. 62,120,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,732,750. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $618.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
