Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

WMT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,897. The firm has a market cap of $379.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.