Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.59. 2,479,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.