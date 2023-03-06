Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

SIVR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,368. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

