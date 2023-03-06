Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 1,803 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.97. 1,503,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.