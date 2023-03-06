Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 18,431 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after buying an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 787,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

