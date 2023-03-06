Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 10,163 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Permanens Capital L.P. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.23. The stock had a trading volume of 850,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.