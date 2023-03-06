Permit Capital LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Permit Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.3% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 3,783,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,615,260. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

