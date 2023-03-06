Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 596,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,687. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.