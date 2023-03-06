Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,632 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises 1.4% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.55% of GoodRx worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. 390,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

