Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $37.07 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 5.3% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $37,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $17.48 on Monday, hitting $2,514.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,373.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.