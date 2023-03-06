Petrus Trust Company LTA Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Booking were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $13,310,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 270.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 51.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Booking by 26.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $315,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,621.22. 217,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,784. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,628.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,046.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

