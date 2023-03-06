Petrus Trust Company LTA Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. 3,565,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,180,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

