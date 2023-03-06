Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $364,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.69. 701,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,199. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

