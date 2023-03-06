Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $430,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 964,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 117,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE USB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. 1,615,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,820. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

