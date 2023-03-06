Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $373,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 529.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.48. 68,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,097. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.79. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

